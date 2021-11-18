Sex Ed, One Instagram Post at a Time



“In the Middle East, there is a misconception that girls should not see a gynecologist until they get married,” she said. “Most years without visiting someone – if any – for fear of losing your virginity by taking a pelvic exam.”

Women and girls post her questions on Instagram, and while she can’t offer treatment or diagnosis on the app, she gives general advice, knowing that many of her correspondents will never visit the clinic.

Another common problem she finds is that the emphasis on celibacy before marriage, often with fear, can lead to marriage. One virgin suddenly found herself lying next to her husband on her wedding night, she said, adding that fear and discomfort can be overcome, which can manifest physically in the vagina, a condition in which the vaginal muscles contract when involuntarily penetrating.

For some women, the new platform has changed their lives in small but powerful ways.

Salma, 32, an Egyptian high school teacher who preferred not to use her last name, said the class she took with Ms. Imam made her feel more comfortable with her body.

When she has her period, for example, she doesn’t feel the need to hide the pad when she goes to the bathroom. “Because why do I have to hide?” She said.

She feels her body is a tool of pleasure.

She said, “I used to find masturbation embarrassing. “But now I know it’s normal and natural, to do something and enjoy.”

And she knows his name in Arabic.

Mona Al-Nagar reports from Cairo and Sara Aridi from New York.