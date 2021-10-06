‘Sex education’ becomes more inclusive in its intimacy

Kelly GordonIsaac’s story line, a trainer at Enhance the UK, a charity run by people with disabilities, and Chris Yates, an outreach and support coordinator at Back Up Trust, a charity that supports people affected by spinal cord injuries consulted on. The scene works because it’s not about the fact that Isaac uses a wheelchair. This is the story of two quirky teenagers, an expression of affection and a burnt lasagna.

David Thackeray, an intimacy coordinator, worked on all eight episodes of season 3, including this scene with Isaac and Maeve. Thackeray choreographs each as if it were a dance sequence or a fight scene, with each actor already mapping out physical boundaries.

“We are all sitting together, discussing the scene; We mark where we are happy to touch,” said Thackeray. “Even sitting on George’s lap was like, ‘Are you happy with that?’ You keep that communication going.”

The coordinators and consultants constantly checked on the comfort level of the performers. Jody Mitchell, a consultant who advises productions on how to portray non-binary characters and subjects (and who also uses their/their pronouns), initially only with writers to work on scripts was brought. Then one of the directors of the show, Runyaro Mapfumo called, wanting to double-check the details of scenes featuring non-binary characters.

“And then she really wanted me to come on set, which I think this program really wants to fix things,” Michelle said in an interview. “It’s not just about posing for them or ticking the box of choice like, ‘Oh, we checked that’s okay with someone.’ They really want to follow up to the highest level that they can.”

Mitchell worked on set for three days, focusing on non-binary story lines, mostly consulting on chest-binding scenes involving Layla and Cal. Holdaway, who plays Layla, had the option of having an intimacy coordinator present for each scene.