‘Sex scandal goes on in Delhi’s JNU, Deepika Padukone and Rahul Gandhi go there’, says UP minister Raghuraj Singh

Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of State for Labor and Employment Thakur Raghuraj Singh made this controversial statement while interacting with the media during Amit Shah’s rally in Aligarh.

Uttar Pradesh government minister Raghuraj Singh has made controversial statements regarding Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Raghuraj Singh said that sex scandal goes on in JNU. Minister Raghuraj Singh in the UP government did not stop here, he even said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes there. Also Raghuraj Singh said that actress Deepika Padukone also goes there.

Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of State for Labor and Employment Thakur Raghuraj Singh made this controversial statement while interacting with the media during Amit Shah’s rally in Aligarh. Raghuraj Singh said, “Anti-national forces run sex scandals in JNU. Big leaders of Congress go there including Rahul Gandhi. Actress Deepika Padukone also goes there.” This is not the first time that a UP government minister has made controversial statements. Earlier, he had given a controversial statement targeting madrasas.

Then Raghuraj Singh had said, “If God gives a chance, I will shut down the madrassas of the whole country, there are terrorist bases inside madrasas all over the country and after taking training from these madrassas, one becomes a terrorist.” Their thinking is also like that of terrorists.”

At the same time, when the controversy escalated over this statement, Minister Raghuraj Singh had resorted to former President Abdul Kalam to give clarification. Raghuraj Singh had said, “Kalam sahib had said that a Muslim is not a born terrorist, when he goes to study in a madrasa, he learns many things.”

Earlier, Raghuraj Singh had also given a statement regarding Mathura-Kashi, about which the politics was heated. Yogi government minister Raghuraj Singh had said, “Lord Krishna is the deity of the Hindus, Mathura is on the agenda of Hindutva, if he has to offer any sacrifice for this, he will offer it.” He had said that Keshav Prasad Maurya has rightly said that after Ayodhya, Kashi is the turn of Mathura. Raghuraj Singh had said, “It is on our agenda, what is wrong with it.”