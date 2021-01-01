Sextortion cases: Sextortion in Bollywood: Sextortion from Bollywood celebrities, money transferred to Nepal’s account – Mumbai police receive complaints of sextortion in Bollywood

Highlights Sextortion is now the new modus operandi of criminals

Some people from Bollywood and TV industry also fell into this trap.

Celebrities are transferring money for fear of scandal

Some of the cases reached the Mumbai police and it was found that the account belonged to Nepal.

Sextortion is now the new modus operandi of criminals. What is special is that some people related to the sextortion racket trapped some people in the Bollywood and TV industry. They also took money from them, but many of the accounts to which the money was transferred were opened in Nepal, where neither the RBI nor any police in the country has the authority to freeze money.

Reliable sources told NBT that people associated with the sexting racket often harass Instagram users. There are also celebrities on Instagram. Some of them would have been approached by goons from a girl’s profile.

Make a recording like this

If the case goes ahead, the girl will slowly take off her clothes and ask the person in front to do the same. If the person in front had taken off his clothes, he would have easily got stuck. Although the person in front did not take off his clothes, the video recording was done by the goons in such a way that the person in front was talking to the naked girl. The recordings would then be sent to the celebrities.

Then a large sum of money would have been demanded as ransom, otherwise the video would have been threatened to go viral on social media. According to sources, many celebrities also transferred money to the mentioned account for fear of scandal.

Only a few people complained to the police

He has not lodged any FIR or complaint with the police in this regard. Yes, some showed patience and tried to freeze the accounts to which the money was transferred through their contacts. But the investigation revealed that such accounts were opened in the name of Nepali nationals in Nepal, where the Government of India, the RBI and the police do not have the right to freeze accounts immediately.

Create such fake accounts

According to sources, people in Bollywood or TV industry easily fall into the trap, so the thugs selected some girls from Bollywood or TV industry who are on the list of celebrity friends, but their lesser name in Bollywood or TV industry.

Disguised as the faces of such girls, the thugs approached these celebrities and tried to trap them, giving the impression that these girls had real names.