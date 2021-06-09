Sexual Abuse Survivors from Syracuse Seek to Change A Law

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After months of video calls and group emails, Robert Druger and Robert Bender agreed to meet for the primary time on Memorial Day and revisit the locations that had brought about a lot parallel anguish, 4 many years in the past.

Right here, Druger stated, was the loading dock on the rear of a Syracuse College residence corridor. This was the place a captivating graduate pupil who occurred to be a former Olympic hurdler had sneaked highschool athletes like Druger into his suite, solely to groom and molest them later.

There, Bender pointed, behind the glass doorways, was the elevator that he rode up to his room, the day he arrived on campus in 1980. This was the place that very same Olympian, upon studying Bender was a gymnast, had promised elite coaching, solely to molest him later, as properly.