Sexual assault case: Actor Dileep Submits His 6 Mobile Phones To The High Court | Sexual Harassment Case: Actor Dileep handed over his 6 mobile phones to Kerala High Court

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Investigation is going on against South’s famous actor Dileep in a sexual harassment case. The Kerala High Court had on January 29 directed actor Dileep and his two close relatives to produce their mobile phones in the court by January 31 in the same case. According to the latest reports, the actor has handed over his 6 personal mobile phones before the Registrar General of Kerala High Court on Monday (January 31).

The actor had earlier tried to buy time till Tuesday saying that he had sent the phone to Mumbai for forensic process, but his request was rejected by the court. The anticipatory bail pleas of Dileep and others are likely to be heard in the high court in the afternoon.

Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office – Allu Arjun’s film crosses 100 crores, breaks record!

In this case, the actor is accused of conspiring to cause harm to the investigating officers probing the 2017 Kerala actress kidnapping case.

The sensational case took a turn when director Balachandrakumar claimed that Dileep and his close associates were plotting to eliminate the officials involved in the investigation. An audio clip purportedly of the actor and others also surfaced a few weeks back. A fresh case was registered against Dileep and 5 others after the objectionable clip went viral on social media. The actor is currently out on bail after spending two months in jail.

For women facing harassment, assistance is available on the following helpline numbers in India:

Central Social Welfare Board – Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women’s shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women’s Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women’s Program: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- Violence Intervention Center: (0124) 2562336/5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support center for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Actor Dileep on Monday (January 31) handed over his personal mobile phones before the Registrar General of the Kerala High Court in actress sexual assault case.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 15:19 [IST]