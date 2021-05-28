SGPGIMS Recruitment 2021, Walk in for Research Associate, Laboratory Technician and Other Posts

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2021, Walk in for Research Affiliate, Laboratory Technician and Other Posts





Job individuals who’re eligible and prepared to Apply Gandhi Submit Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Recruitment 2021 might ship their particulars on or earlier than the final date 31 Might 2021.

Sanjay Gandhi Submit Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Job Notification 2021: Sanjay Gandhi Submit Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has invited functions for the recruitment to the posts of Research Affiliate, Laboratory Technician and different. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 31 Might 2021.

Purposes are invited for the next submit underneath extramural analysis venture entitled Isolation & Detection of Polio virus from stool samples funded by NPSP-WHO underneath Dr. Ujjala Ghoshal, P.I. & HOD, Division of Microbiology, SGPIMS, Lucknow 226014, India.

Necessary Date:

Walk-in-interview Date: 31 Might 2021

Sanjay Gandhi Submit Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Research Affiliate, Laboratory Technician and different Emptiness Particulars

High quality Management Supervisor : 01 Submit

Research Affiliate : 01 Submit

: 01 Submit Laboratory Technician Grade-III: 01 Submit

Eligibility Standards for Research Affiliate, Laboratory Technician and different Job

Academic Qualification:

High quality Management Supervisor : PhD in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Molecular Virology. Two years of Research expertise in Cell Tradition/Virology. Data of laptop will likely be most well-liked.

Research Affiliate : M.Sc. in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Molecular Virology. Two years of Research expertise in Cell Tradition/Virology. Data of laptop will likely be most well-liked.

: M.Sc. in Life Science/ Microbiology/ Molecular Virology. Two years of Research expertise in Cell Tradition/Virology. Data of laptop will likely be most well-liked. Laboratory Technician Grade-III: B.Sc. in Life Science with 02 years of working expertise in laboratory or DMLT with 02 years of expertise in Laboratory.

Wage:

High quality Management Supervisor : Rs. 37,817 monthly.

Research Affiliate : Rs. 33,492 monthly.

: Rs. 33,492 monthly. Laboratory Technician Grade-III: Rs. 33,625 monthly.

How one can Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 31 Might 2021.

These might seem for the walk-in-interview by 31 Might 2021 at 11.00 AM in the Division of Microbiology, SGPGIMS, Lucknow. Applicant ought to seem in the interview with the duly stuffed enclosed software type together with the present bio- knowledge and self-attested testimonials. The above submit is completely non permanent and may be terminated with one month discover. Lodging at institute campus won’t be supplied. No separate name letters will likely be issued. The Director reserves the fitting to cancel the commercial/choice with out assigning any cause.

