Shaahid Forshee Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting Off-Duty New Jersey Police Officer – Gadget Clock

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man arrested for allegedly shooting an off-duty police officer in New Jersey has been identified.

Thirty-six-year-old Shaahid Forshee, of East Orange, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Investigators say he fired the shot that grazed the off-duty officer, who was trying to stop a robbery inside a convenience store in West Orange on Monday afternoon.

The off-duty officer was taken to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries.