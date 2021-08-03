Shaan and Sonu Nigam latest photo together goes viral here’s why fans are intrigued | Shaan wished Sonu Nigam on his birthday like this, but fans got confused

New Delhi: A picture of Bollywood’s legendary playback singer Sonu Nigam and Shaan is making a splash on the internet. This picture has been shared by Shaan from his verified Instagram account. It seems that this picture of both of them was done after they completed their gym session. Both singers are seen in Lower and Sando Banyan, but why is this picture in the news?

Both the singers were seen in muscular style

This photo has been brought into the discussion, the appearance of these two celebrity singers together in the same picture and the muscular style of both. In fact, Sonu Nigam and Shaan with very melodious voices are seen in a very muscular style in this photo. Seeing the physique of both, it is difficult to guess whether they are singers or bodybuilders. Fans have also said the same thing in the comment box.

Fans are getting confused seeing the picture

A social media user wrote, ‘Two legends in the same frame.’ Another wrote, ‘Can’t say that both of you are singers, heroes or bodybuilders. Happy Birthday Sonu ji. Similarly, many fans have liked and shared this picture and praised both in the comment box. Let us tell you that Shaan has shared this picture wishing Sonu Nigam a happy birthday.

Shaan wished like this

Sharing this picture, Shaan wrote in the caption, ‘Very Happy Birthday Champ. Another stellar year for Sonu Nigam. Full of love, happiness, celebration and music. You are more powerful in life brother. Shaan has wished Sonu Nigam a happy birthday with this lovely message and expressed his feelings by making a lot of emoji after this message.

