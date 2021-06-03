Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Hariharan among 35 artistes collaborating for COVID-19 relief fund

Bollywood singer Shaan, Sonu Nigam alongside with 35 Bollywood performers will host a digital, are residing tune pageant on Saturday, 5 June with Indian artists to boost COVID-19 relief efforts.

The artists will fabricate at a live performance often known as Ek Sath: India Will Rise All each different time, to raise funds for COVID-affected orphans, widows, members with disabilities, the indigenous inhabitants, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists among others.

Anupam Kher alongside alongside together with his Anupam Kher Basis, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actress, philanthropist Pallavi Joshi alongside with their I Am Buddha Basis like joined palms with World Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) to place collectively this live performance, Sewa World Basis, Kashyap Seva Basis and US India Pragati Basis are furthermore supporting the match. The live performance will function 35 performers.

The lineup of artists includes Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Hariharan, Daler Mehndi, Anup Jalota, Papon, Pankaj Udhaas, Prasoon Joshi, Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar, Sadhana Sargam, Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, Jatin & Raahul Pandit, Swapnil Bandodkar, Sugandha Date, Anuradha Palakurthi, Sunayana Kachroo Bhide, Shreya Kaul, Anand Sharma & SRGMP Musicians, Talat Aziz, Annu Malik, Manoj Muntashir and Neerja Pandit.

Actress Pallavi Joshi mentioned in an announcement, “Film trade has continuously method collectively to help in basically probably the most subtle events presumably drought, famine, or tantalizing our troopers alongside our nation borders. The movie trade has by no process faltered in standing up and serving to their countrymen and females. It’s a big legacy of the filmdom and I’m so overjoyed that know-how of artists like recognised this legacy and be acutely aware the an identical customized. This time round furthermore it took just one title from each me or Anupam ji (Kher) and one and all turned into as soon as on board. I’m extraordinarily humbled by their gesture and thank each of them for their toughen.”

Speaking in regards to the live performance, Shaan mentioned in an announcement, “As we’re all acutely aware that these are subtle events and the need of the hour is to now no longer best proceed however step up the efforts in bringing some relief to COVID affected members and their households .. World Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora and I Am Buddha Basis like joined palms to raise funds and furthermore carry some smiles and leisure to their lives. I turned into as soon as very elated to hitch my fraternity to method help collectively and be a part of this trigger. I flee you to make a contribution generously to this trigger. India needs us. Let’s attain this Ek Saath.”