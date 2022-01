SHAARU IN TOWN LYRICS – Super Sharanya

Speaking On A Telephone ‘AaShe Would possibly Name A HerselfA Mam Or Madonna

Taking On A Highway ‘Aa

Trying For A Monitor

Outdated ‘Aa Purana

Strolling Like A Cat ‘Aa

Waving Tata To Her

Good friend Shabbana

Na Na

Seating Time ‘Am

Beating At A Diner

Ready Plate Shawarma

Tweeting What Am Consuming

And Am Posing

Like Am On Manorama

Sweeping And Am Weeping

And Am Preserving

Straight Face Like My Mamma

Mama!

Hopping Drive I’m Dropping By

And Purchasing Telephone Penta Menaka

Kochin City I’m Taking Down Like

A Wrecking Ball Excessive On Drama

Shouting When Am Outing

And They Doubting Like My Ilayama

Mama