Shabaash Mithu 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Shabaash Mithu Movie (2022): Shabaash Mithu is an Indian upcoming Hindi language sprot biography film directed by Srijit Mukherji. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj’s biopic
Shabaash Mithu Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Shabaash Mithu (2022)
- Genre: Sprot, Biography
- Release Date: 4 February 2022
- Director: Srijit Mukherji
- Producer: Ajit Andhare, Anjali Bhushan, Pushkar Karmalkar, Vicky Mishra, Lalit Prem Sharma, Sushant Tungare
- Production: Donald Reagen Gracy, Anita Rajgopalan Lata
- Writer: Priya Aven
- Music: N/A
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Shabaash Mithu Cast?
- Taapsee Pannu
- Richard Bhakti Klein
- Gultesham
Shabaash Mithu Official Trailer
Shabaash Mithu Official Trailer Coming soon.
