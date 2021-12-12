Shabaash Mithu 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Shabaash Mithu Movie (2022): Shabaash Mithu is an Indian upcoming Hindi language sprot biography film directed by Srijit Mukherji. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj’s biopic

Shabaash Mithu Movie Details:

Movies Name : Shabaash Mithu (2022)

: Shabaash Mithu (2022) Genre: Sprot, Biography

Sprot, Biography Release Date: 4 February 2022

4 February 2022 Director : Srijit Mukherji

: Srijit Mukherji Producer: Ajit Andhare, Anjali Bhushan, Pushkar Karmalkar, Vicky Mishra, Lalit Prem Sharma, Sushant Tungare

Ajit Andhare, Anjali Bhushan, Pushkar Karmalkar, Vicky Mishra, Lalit Prem Sharma, Sushant Tungare Production: Donald Reagen Gracy, Anita Rajgopalan Lata

Donald Reagen Gracy, Anita Rajgopalan Lata Writer : Priya Aven

: Priya Aven Music: N/A

N/A Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Shabaash Mithu Cast?

Taapsee Pannu

Richard Bhakti Klein

Gultesham

Shabaash Mithu Official Trailer

Shabaash Mithu Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Shabaash Mithu Full Movie in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.