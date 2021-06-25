Shabana Azmi became a victim of online fraud

New Delhi. These days people have started relying more on online shopping. At the same time, it has often been seen that many people become victims of fraud due to online shopping. One such new case has come out from Bollywood. Famous actress Shabana Azmi has become a victim of online fraud. The actress herself tweeted this information. Since then, Shabana Azmi has dominated social media. Let me tell you what is the whole matter.

BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didn’t turn up they stopped picking up my calls!

I Paid Account no.919171984427

IFSC- PYTM0123456

Name living liquidz

paytm payment bank — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 24, 2021

Online fraud with Shabana Azmi

Actually, Shabana Azmi had ordered expensive liquor from online. Giving information about this, Shabana Azmi tweeted. In which he said- ‘Be careful! I have cheated on them. Which I ordered with money. The product has not been delivered even after paying the money.

Even those people stopped picking up the phone. Shabana Azmi also shared information related to the transaction in her tweet. But in this post, Shabana Azmi did not tell how much money she has paid. On this complaint of Shabana, the police have registered a case.

Many celebs have become victims of online fraud

Shabana Azmi has also been a troll on social media for having liquor orders. Well, let us tell you that before Shabana Azmi, many other film stars have also become victims of online fraud. In which the names of actors Akshaye Khanna, Karan Singh Grover and actress Nargis Fakhri are included.

Sheer was seen in Korma

Talking about Shabana Azmi’s workfront, the actress’s film Sheer Khurma was released last year. The film was based on homosexuality. Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar were seen with Shabana in the film.