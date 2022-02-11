Entertainment

Shabana Azmi responds to Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka hijab controversy! Shabana Azmi responds to Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka hijab controversy

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shabana Azmi responds to Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka hijab controversy! Shabana Azmi responds to Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka hijab controversy
Written by admin
Shabana Azmi responds to Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka hijab controversy! Shabana Azmi responds to Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka hijab controversy

Shabana Azmi responds to Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka hijab controversy! Shabana Azmi responds to Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka hijab controversy

written by azmi

written by azmi

Azmi wrote that… “Correct me if I’m wrong, but Afghanistan is a theocratic nation, and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic!”

the matter is under discussion

the matter is under discussion

After this this matter is in discussion and the fans of both are constantly debating it. In this hijab case, not only these two but many people have their own side. In this case lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote that

Javed Akhtar's statement

Javed Akhtar’s statement

“I have never been a supporter of the hijab or the burqa. I still believe the same thing, but at the same time, I have a hatred for the bunch of goons who tried to harass some girls and that too unnecessary. Is that the case? There is a thought of his masculinity, pity comes.”

keep her stand quite firmly

keep her stand quite firmly

However, no star has given any kind of reaction to this. Shabana Azmi and Kangana Ranaut often keep their stand very strongly and it is often seen that both come forward for one reason or the other.

the matter is in court

the matter is in court

At present, the matter of hijab is in the court and very soon the Karnataka High Court will give its verdict.

#Shabana #Azmi #responds #Kangana #Ranaut #Karnataka #hijab #controversy #Shabana #Azmi #responds #Kangana #Ranaut #Karnataka #hijab #controversy

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Rhea Chakraborty Names Sara Ali Khan in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment