Shabana Azmi responds to Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka hijab controversy! Shabana Azmi responds to Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka hijab controversy

Azmi wrote that… “Correct me if I’m wrong, but Afghanistan is a theocratic nation, and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic!”

After this this matter is in discussion and the fans of both are constantly debating it. In this hijab case, not only these two but many people have their own side. In this case lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote that

“I have never been a supporter of the hijab or the burqa. I still believe the same thing, but at the same time, I have a hatred for the bunch of goons who tried to harass some girls and that too unnecessary. Is that the case? There is a thought of his masculinity, pity comes.”

However, no star has given any kind of reaction to this. Shabana Azmi and Kangana Ranaut often keep their stand very strongly and it is often seen that both come forward for one reason or the other.

At present, the matter of hijab is in the court and very soon the Karnataka High Court will give its verdict.