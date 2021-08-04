Shabana Azmi Shares Farhan Akhtar Javed Akhtar Photo Says Both Can Be Twins Users Comment On It

Bollywood’s famous actress Shabana Azmi has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with her films and her acting. Apart from acting, she is also well known for her impeccable ideas. Shabana Azmi presents her views freely on contemporary issues. At the same time, recently she has come in the headlines for another post of her. Actually, Shabana Azmi shared the picture of husband Javed Akhtar and stepson Farhan Akhtar on Twitter.

Sharing the photo, Shabana Azmi wrote, “These people could have been twin brothers.” The actress also tagged Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar in the post. Now social media users are also commenting a lot about this post of the actress.

Responding to Shabana Azmi’s tweet, a user named Javed Khan wrote, “Javed sahab is relatively high in terms of personality.” On the other hand, filmmaker Sidharth Malhotra said, “I completely agree with this.” A user named Vishnu wrote, “But their behavior, personality and nature are completely different from each other.”

A user named Mohammad wrote in response to Shabana Azmi’s tweet, “A common thing other than personality is writing. You cannot ignore the dialogues and especially the poetry in ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. On the other hand, Javed Sahab’s dialogues in ‘Gully Boy’ too.

Commenting on Shabana Azmi’s tweet, a user named Anita wrote, “Perfect, both are really handsome. But it has to be said that Javed sahib always wins my heart with his wisdom. On the other hand, a user named Ashish Sharma took a jibe at Shabana Azmi’s tweet and wrote, “What’s new in this? It is genetic which is always passed on from father to his son.”

A user named Amit also mentioned ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ in his reply to the tweet. The user wrote, “If Javed sahab had done ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ in his 30s, I can confidently say that it would have been difficult to differentiate.”





