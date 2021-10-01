Shabana Azmi’s parents dislike her relationship: Shabana Azmi dislikes her parents’ relationship with Javed Akhtar

Actress Shabana Azmi recently spoke openly about her relationship with Javed Akhtar. Javed’s first marriage was to Honey Irani.

During a chat session with Twinkle Khanna on YouTube, Shabana revealed that her parents opposed her relationship with Javed because he was already married and had children. Asked if this is difficult, the senior actress described it as “extremely difficult” for relatives as there was a lot of gossip about the relationship.



People presented questions

Shabana explained how people used to call her a feminist and question her situation. He said he had no choice because there would have been more gossip to clarify his point of view. In such a situation she decides that she will remain silent about her personal life and people will find out about it over time.

There is no poison in the minds of children

At the same time, while giving credit to Javed Akhtar’s first wife Honey Irani, Shabana said that she never tried to poison the minds of her (Shabana) children Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. Honey told how she sent her children to London with her and Javed when they were very young.