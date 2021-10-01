Shabana Azmi’s parents dislike her relationship: Shabana Azmi dislikes her parents’ relationship with Javed Akhtar
People presented questions
Shabana explained how people used to call her a feminist and question her situation. He said he had no choice because there would have been more gossip to clarify his point of view. In such a situation she decides that she will remain silent about her personal life and people will find out about it over time.
There is no poison in the minds of children
At the same time, while giving credit to Javed Akhtar’s first wife Honey Irani, Shabana said that she never tried to poison the minds of her (Shabana) children Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. Honey told how she sent her children to London with her and Javed when they were very young.
