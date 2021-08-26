Shabh Pant’s poor performance in England: Rishabh Pant’s poor performance in Test series against England; Rishabh Pant’s performance in England: 4 matches, 7 innings, hero How Shabab Pant turned from ‘hero’ to ‘villain’

Shabh Pant’s bat ran strong in the home series against England after the blast in Australia. People were not tired of praising him, but there was talk in England that he would be dropped from the playing XI. His bat was completely quiet, especially in the third game. Could not cross double figures (two and one run) in both innings. This has caused a stir on social media. Fans have called for his omission and the inclusion of Dhiman Saha in the fourth Test.

Dhansu scored a century in Ahmedabad

Pant played a brilliant 101 against England in Ahmedabad in the last Test in the country. He was the hero of the innings victory and was hailed as the man of the match. When Team India reached England, it was considered India’s biggest ‘master’ for the World Cup title and the five-match series against the hosts, but it did not live up to expectations.

Such was the performance in the last 4 matches

Pant has scored a total of 132 runs in 7 innings of the last 4 matches at a very poor average of 18.85. His best performance in the meantime was 41, which he made in the second innings of the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton. Speaking of the current series, he has scored 87 runs in 5 innings of 3 matches. He has scored just 25 runs at Nottingham, 37 and 22 at Lord’s and two and one at Leeds. Thus, people forgot about the historic victory of Australia and the performance of this player who defeated England and started talking about excluding him from the playing XI.

Confused about the shot

In the meantime, he came out trying to play and came out several times to play his offensive game. He seems confused about his shot selection. The kind of explosive batting he is known for, he didn’t even seem to hit the same shots. The fearlessness with which he played Anderson in India is losing.

Pant defended Virat’s decision, blaming him on the pitch

Kohli promised to support

However, Pantla has the support of skipper Virat Kohli. After the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli followed wicketkeeper Shabha Pant and said that the team management would give him every chance to bat in the remaining five Test series against England. Kohli said, ‘Like I said at the loss I can’t count it or as a captain I can’t start analyzing it. Obviously management will not even start its analysis because we are not failing as a team.

