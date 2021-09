Shabha Pant breaks Virender Sehwag’s record: Capital Shabha Pant breaks Delhi Capital’s Virender Sehwag Elite record; Shabh Pant breaks record: Delhi Capitals captain Shabh Pant breaks Virender Sehwag’s record

Captain Shabha Pant broke Virender Sehwag’s record for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah. Pant scored 38 runs during the match on Tuesday, breaking former Delhi captain Sehwag’s record.

Playing for the franchise, Sehwag has scored 2382 runs in 85 innings. But Pant broke Sehwag’s record by scoring 2390 runs in 75 innings. Former Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer is third with 2291 runs in 82 innings and Shikhar Dhawan is fourth with 1933 runs in 58 innings.

The Delhi team management is hopeful that Dhawan, Iyer and Pant will continue to play this season and help the team win for the first time.