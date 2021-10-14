Shadi Shagun Yojana Application Form – Apply Online Last Date Pradhanmantri Scheme

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Shadi Shagun Yojana on 08 August 2017 during the 1.0 (first term) government period.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Shadi Shagun Yojna (‘PMSSY’) under the Prime Minister’s Shadi Shagun Yojna (‘PMSSY’) to the girls of minority community who have completed their graduation before marriage / Nikah, ₹ 51,000 from the Government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Kanyadan for marriage. Assistance is provided in the form of contribution amount.

Prime Minister Shadi Shagun Yojana Restrictions:

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, a Ministry of the Government of India, has the duty of ensuring uninterrupted compliance from time to time of the Pradhan Mantri Vivah Shadi Shagun Yojana, which aims to help Muslim community girls belonging to the minority community. Therefore, all such girls who a) have passed graduation, b) who have been given national scholarship during the period of study. scholarship during his studies.

Maulana Azad Education Foundation (Maulana Azad Education Foundation) – Purpose of PM Shadi Shagun Yojana (PMSSY):

Under the Pradhan Mantri Shadi Shagun Yojana (SSY), Muslim girls who will complete their graduation before marriage, are given ₹ 51,000 as an omen for marriage in the Modi government marriage. The purpose of Shadi Shagun Yojana is to encourage the parents of Muslim society for higher education before the marriage of girls and to ensure that they are able to lead a well-educated and dignified life after marriage.

Benefits of Pradhan Mantri Shadi Shagun Yojana:

The benefit of Pradhan Mantri Shadi Shagun Yojana (PMSSY) is available to those Muslim girls who have secured the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship (https://scholarship-maef.org/) at the school level.

The Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship is given to girls from Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi communities.

Prime Minister Shadi Shagun Yojana – Purpose – Muslim girl should get higher education and happy life after marriage:

Maulana Azad Education Foundation, under the aegis of the Ministry of Minorities, after the launch of the Shaadi Shagun Yojana by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi (1st term), ensures that Muslim girls and their parents are encouraged to do so keeping in view the objective of the Pradhan Mantri Shadi Shagun Yojana. Keep going so that girls can complete their studies at the university or college level.

Maulana Azad Education Foundation (Maulana Azad Education Foundation), an institution working under the Ministry of Minority Affairs of the Central Government, is responsible for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Shadi Shagun Yojana with the aim of promoting higher education among the girls of the Muslim community.

PM Shadi Shagun Yojana – Beneficiaries:

In order to avail the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Shadi Shagun Yojana (PMSSY), the following procedural qualifications are required:

01) Muslim girl should be a citizen of India.

02) Muslim girl student must be from Muslim community.

03) Girls who have received the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship at the school level and have received the Minority National Scholarship.

04) All such girl students who have also received education up to graduation level from a recognized college.

05) The annual family income / income from all sources of the parents of the Muslim girl should not exceed ₹ two lakh.

Application Process for Pradhan Mantri Shadi Shagun Yojana (SSY):

Detailed information about the Pradhan Mantri Shadi Shagun Yojana can be obtained from the Ministry of Minority Welfare, Central Government.

For more information about PM SSY, you can visit this link https://www.india.gov.in/schemes-maulana-azad-education-foundation Click on:

To avail the benefits of PMSSY Shadi Shagun Yojana, for detailed information, visit the Shadi Shagun website of the Central Government. https://www.india.gov.in/ Log in.