shadow bat magic around the world

Now South African player Abraham Benjamin de Villiers, who is called the magician of the bat, will not be seen on the cricket field.

Now South African player Abraham Benjamin de Villiers, who is called the magician of the bat, will not be seen on the cricket field. A player of international cricket who has captained his country in all three styles of cricket. The record of scoring the fastest half-century, century and 150 runs in ODI cricket is in his name. Whose bat collects runs all around the field, who has been declared the ODI player of the year by the ICC thrice in his career of 15 years. Selected by Wisden among the five best cricketers of the last decade.

AB de Villiers, very popular among his fellow players and fans, had said goodbye to international cricket in the year 2018 itself, but he was playing with different teams in T20 tournaments around the world. In India, he was playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League for the last 10 years and played his last match for the same team in October.

At the age of 37, when the bat of AB de Villiers was collecting runs from all four corners of the field and he was getting a lot of applause for going beyond the book shots of cricket and playing different shots, then he suddenly decided to say goodbye to cricket. decided. Abraham Benjamin de Villiers was the third son born to Abraham B de Villiers and Millie de Villiers on 17 February 1984 in Vambard (now known as Bella-Bella), South Africa. He attended a school in Pretoria, where he developed a friendship with Fluff du Plessis that remains to this day. Together they also represented the country’s cricket team.

De Villiers often made headlines with his game, having a variety of shots behind the wicket and cleverly playing a difficult ball like yorker. The more skillfully he plays his bass, the more beautifully his fingers on the guitar show their wonder. Apart from playing the guitar, he is also a very good singer and in 2010 his Sin album was released with his friend and famous South African singer Ampi du Preez. His autobiography was released in September 2016.

Along with thanking his fellow players and all the support staff on the occasion of retirement, AB considered his family and friends as partners in all his achievements. He said, ‘I have been playing this game with full fun and enthusiasm since playing matches with my elder brothers in the backyard of the house, but now at the age of 37, I have not had that much craze for cricket.’

On the decision of de Villiers to say goodbye to cricket in this way, apart from his fellow cricketers, players of all other teams called him the best batsman of his time and appreciated his game and passion of the game as well as best wishes for his life to come. Gave it.