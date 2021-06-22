Shadowsocks 5.2.4 APK for Android – Download



Shadowsocks is a multiplatform and open source app to browse the Internet privately and securely. It will help you surf the internet privately and securely.

All you have to do is pick a name for your profile, then select a server and a local and remote port. Other options let you send UDP packages or connect automatically. When the app starts. You can see your browsing data at the top of the interface. Low resource consumption, suitable for low-end boxes and embedded devices. Data passing through Shadowsocks is encrypted for additional security and privacy.

Available on multiple platforms, including PC, MAC, Mobile (Android and iOS), and Routers (OpenWRT). It encrypts the connection between the Shadowsocks client running on your local machine and the client on the proxy server. Resulting in traffic that is significantly more difficult to interpret by firewalls. Once you’ve activated Shadowsocks, Optimized for mobile devices and wireless networks, without any keep-alive connections. Free and open source. A worldwide community devoted to deliver bug-free code and long-term support. Easy deployment with pip, aur, fresh ports, and many other package management systems. Some apps like Shadowsocks are Turbo VPN.

Shadowsocks is designed to both be indiscernible from other traffic to third-party monitoring tools. Download Shadowsocks if you need free app from the Communication category for your device but you will need an Android 5.0 version or higher to install this app. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install it by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about Shadowsocks, then you may visit the developer website for more information.