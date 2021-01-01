Shafiqur Rehman Burke: Sambhal News: What to do with the Taliban, I have to do with India’s policies …

Sambhal Samajwadi Party MP Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burke has now clarified his statement after comparing the Taliban with the freedom fighters in Afghanistan. Burke has said he distorted his statement after being charged with treason.Burke was seen reversing his statement after the lawsuit was filed in Sambhal. He said, “I did not say anything like that, this is a false accusation against me and I am with India’s policies in this matter.” When I was asked, I said what is my connection with the Taliban? I can’t say anything about it, but whatever my country’s policies are, I will abide by them, I have nothing to do with the Taliban. If I am not even a resident there, then who am I to vote for the Taliban? Why should I vote? This statement of mine has been distorted.

Asked about the lawsuit filed against him, MP Burke said, “If a case is filed, the case will go to the truth. I am being accused. I have not made any such statement, I am neither with the Taliban, nor do I appreciate them, nor do I mean anything to them. Because of Hindustan’s policies, I want to say that I am with Hindustan.

“The Taliban are from Afghanistan and this is their home. As elections take place in every country, the parties keep changing. I don’t care. I am a voter of India. I.e. India and its policies. Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said BJP’s West Uttar Pradesh vice-president Rajesh Singhal had lodged a complaint against SP MP Burke.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Mishra had said that against SP MPs, Mukim and Faizan, Section 153A (giving written or oral statement which creates communal riots or tension), 124A (sedition), 295A of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation has been started by filing a case (destroying or insulting a place of worship or objects considered sacred by persons of any class).

In fact, Burke had said that the Taliban was a force and would not allow the United States to settle in Afghanistan. The Taliban now want to run their own country. He said, ‘When our country was under British rule, all Indians fought together for independence. The US had occupied Afghanistan. Prior to that, the country was under Russian occupation. But Afghans want to be independent. He wants to liberate his country. This is his personal matter, what are you going to do about it? ‘