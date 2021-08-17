Shafiqur Rehman comments on the Taliban: Afghanistan Taliban News: From Shafiqur Rehman to Maulana Sajjad Nomani in support of the Taliban argument

Comparison of Taliban with freedom fighters, crime filed Sambhal SP MP from UP Shafiqur Rehman is known for his controversial statements, but this time he has crossed the line. He said, “When India was under British rule and we fought to remove them, in the same way the Taliban liberated their country.” He praised the Taliban and said, “This organization did not allow powerful countries like Russia and the United States to stay in their country.” Now the police have registered a case against the SP MP under the treason clause.

I salute your courage: Sajjad Nomani Maulana Sajjad Nomani, a spokesman for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, also backed the Taliban. He said, 'Once again this date has been filled. An unarmed nation has defeated the mighty powers. They entered the palace in Kabul. The whole world saw the idea of ​​his entry. They had no pride or ego. There were no big words. They are kissing the young Kabul soil. Congratulations. This Hindi Muslim sitting at a distance greets you. I salute your courage. Greetings to your soul.

Yogis lash out at Taliban sympathizers Minister Mohsin Raza lashed out at Shafiqur Rehman and Sajjad Nomani for their speeches. Mohsin Raza said, ‘I have said before that this is the Mulla Personal Law Board, not the Muslim Personal Law Board. What these boys may have imagined is that they want to lead the youth towards ISIS. They want to throw the youth into the fire of terror. The way they are under the influence of the Taliban and consider the Taliban as their role model is a big threat to the country.

Owaisi was in favor of talks with the Taliban Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had surrounded the Center over its policy on Afghanistan. In his tweet, Owaisi referred to a speech in Parliament in 2013 in which he advised to engage with the Taliban to protect India’s strategic interests. Owesi wrote in a tweet, ‘When Pakistan, the US and the Taliban were talking in Moscow, the Prime Minister’s Office was counting on hugging the then US President Trump. We still do not know what the government’s policy is on Afghanistan. ‘

Afghanistan has been in turmoil since the Taliban took over. There is an atmosphere of chaos from the streets to the airport. People’s lives have changed overnight. How many lives have been lost so far? Afghans who have been hit by the Taliban are forced to flee. On the other hand, there are some people who are making statements in support of the Taliban and advocating for its business in Afghanistan. In this area, Sambhal Samajwadi Party MP from UP Shafiqur Rehman and AIMPLB spokesperson are among those who have openly praised the Taliban. Now he is being criticized for his statement.