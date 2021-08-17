Shafiqur Rehman comments on the Taliban: Afghanistan Taliban News: From Shafiqur Rehman to Maulana Sajjad Nomani in support of the Taliban argument
Comparison of Taliban with freedom fighters, crime filed
Sambhal SP MP from UP Shafiqur Rehman is known for his controversial statements, but this time he has crossed the line. He said, “When India was under British rule and we fought to remove them, in the same way the Taliban liberated their country.” He praised the Taliban and said, “This organization did not allow powerful countries like Russia and the United States to stay in their country.” Now the police have registered a case against the SP MP under the treason clause.
I salute your courage: Sajjad Nomani
Maulana Sajjad Nomani, a spokesman for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, also backed the Taliban. He said, ‘Once again this date has been filled. An unarmed nation has defeated the mighty powers. They entered the palace in Kabul. The whole world saw the idea of his entry. They had no pride or ego. There were no big words. They are kissing the young Kabul soil. Congratulations. This Hindi Muslim sitting at a distance greets you. I salute your courage. Greetings to your soul.
Yogis lash out at Taliban sympathizers
Minister Mohsin Raza lashed out at Shafiqur Rehman and Sajjad Nomani for their speeches. Mohsin Raza said, ‘I have said before that this is the Mulla Personal Law Board, not the Muslim Personal Law Board. What these boys may have imagined is that they want to lead the youth towards ISIS. They want to throw the youth into the fire of terror. The way they are under the influence of the Taliban and consider the Taliban as their role model is a big threat to the country.
Owaisi was in favor of talks with the Taliban
Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had surrounded the Center over its policy on Afghanistan. In his tweet, Owaisi referred to a speech in Parliament in 2013 in which he advised to engage with the Taliban to protect India’s strategic interests. Owesi wrote in a tweet, ‘When Pakistan, the US and the Taliban were talking in Moscow, the Prime Minister’s Office was counting on hugging the then US President Trump. We still do not know what the government’s policy is on Afghanistan. ‘
