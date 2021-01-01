Shagufta Ali offers Sumeru a movie: Shagufta Ali offers a movie with a small role called Sumeru

Actress Shagufta Ali has started work on the film. In an interview, he said that he was offered a role in the film ‘Sumeru’, which he accepted. Earlier, Shagufta had described how she had been facing financial crisis for some time and had run out of all her savings.

Shagufta also spoke about his health problems. He had told how he sold his car and jewelery to overcome the crisis but the situation was further aggravated by the outbreak of the corona virus. The actress had said that her work has declined in the last four years.



The role is small but important

Now in a conversation with a news release, Shagufta said that an old friend of his has offered him a small but important role in his film. She said, ‘My friend Avinash Dhyani gave me the opportunity to play a role in the film Sumeru, which I agreed to. The role is small but important.



Eye treatment

Shagufta further said that his doctor has cleared him. He said, ‘My eye is undergoing treatment and the doctor has allowed me to play the role because it is not a very big qualification. The lights used in this are not as bright as before.

Complaints of breast cancer and diabetes

Let me tell you, Shagufta has been undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer for the last 20 years and even complained of diabetes 6 years ago. After learning of the actress’s difficulties, many friends in her industry came forward to help. He is assisted by ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ star Sumit Raghavan, ‘Savdhan India’ host Sushant Singh and ‘Saans’ co-star and director Nina Gupta.

The organization came forward to help

“When they found out that I was facing financial problems, both Sumit and Sushant came forward and helped me,” Shagufta told PTI. They call me ‘Shagufta Aap’. Even the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) contacted me. Whatever they can do, they will do their best.



Treatment is very expensive

“It is a long treatment and expensive,” Shagufta told PTI. I was having a hard time with that. In such a situation, I talked to my industry friends and asked for help because without help I could do nothing.

Rohit Shetty and others helped

It is noteworthy that then the famous director Rohit Shetty gave the necessary financial help to Shagufta. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit confirmed this. Not only that, when she reached Madhuri Dixit’s show ‘Dance Diwane’, she was given Rs 5 lakh.

