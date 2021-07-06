Shagufta Ali, who is going through financial crisis, expressed pain, told- ‘Car and jewelery sold to run the house’

New Delhi. The lockdown caused by the pandemic coronavirus has been hit from common to special. The effect of the lockdown was clearly visible on the cinema world and artists. Many famous faces even committed suicide due to financial constraints. At the same time, there are many celebs who do not have money to run the house and even to treat the disease. One of them is actress Shagufta. Who has worked in many superhit films and TV serials. These days Shagufta is facing financial crunch. The actress told that she even sold her car and jewelery to run the house, but with time the condition got worse.

Actress Shagufta Ali is facing financial crisis

In a special conversation with a magazine, Shagufta told that ‘For the last four years, she has been struggling. For 1-2 years, he had handled things from deteriorating, but when the lockdown happened due to Corona, the situation got worse. Shagufta told that he had very little work for the last 4 years. He sold his car and jewellery, to meet the needs of the house.

For some time she kept on managing things properly. But since 1 year he is facing a lot of difficulties. Whatever his accumulated capital was, it was completely exhausted. Shagufta tells that earlier she wanted to ask people for help, but later she thought that by selling things she could fix the situation. If work is available, she will put things together again.

Also read- Dharmendra was rejected in the screen test given for this film of Sadhna, shared a picture with the actress and spoke about her heart

troubled for 4 years

The actress further told that ‘Ever since the epidemic knocked. From then on things got worse. It seemed to them that this was a proposal to man for the disposal of God. Some people are facing these situations since 1 year, but they are battling this difficult time for 4 years. The actress says that what has happened to the people in a year. That’s what happened to him in four years.

Also read- Malaika Arora got trolled because of clothes, told traffic policeman the real hero

Why not take help from CINTAA

On taking help from Sinta, actress Shagufta Ali told that ‘she cannot take help from Sinta, because the union which is there can help only a certain amount. The actress told that she also sought help from Sonu Sood but her organization does not help in financial expenses. The actress further said that Cinta had contacted her but she cannot take his help because of the money she gives. He is not perfect for anything. Also, the actress told that she has also been a member of CINTAA. She knows very well that she gets a certain amount from there. So there can be no solution.

Unable to get mother’s treatment

Let us tell you that the actress came to know 20 years ago that she was diagnosed with cancer. He had to undergo 9 chemotherapy sections. Such Shagufta had defeated cancer. And now his health is deteriorating. He is accompanied by his mother who is 73 years old. who are very ill. In such a situation, Shagufta Ali is engaged in adding money for the treatment of his mother. Shagufta told about his mother’s condition that she needs immediate treatment, as she has diabetes, arthritis and knee problems. He is completely unable to take his mother to the doctor.

TV celebs sought help for the actress

Knowing the condition of Shagufta Ali, many TV celebs came forward to help him. Bigg Boss 14 fame Shardul Pandit tweeted and wrote that ‘He requests everyone to help him.’ Along with this, Shardul has also shared the complete bank details of the actress. Shardul has tagged Ali Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Ejaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin and Vindu Dara Singh in this tweet.

#Shagufta #Ali #financial #crisis #expressed #pain #told #Car #jewelery #sold #run #house