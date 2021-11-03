Shah Rukh Khan Amar Singh Fight Former SP Leader Epic Reply To King Khan As He Makes Fun Of Him

Shahrukh Khan made fun of Amar Singh during an award function and said that I see cruelty in his eyes.

Bollywood’s famous actor Shahrukh Khan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Shahrukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Deewana’, appeared in many hit films. But many times he was in discussion about his statements other than his films. Once he had made fun of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh in a packed gathering and said that I see cruelty in his eyes. Amar Singh also left no stone unturned to answer this joke of his.

Shahrukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan were hosting the award show and during this time they mocked the SP leader and said, “I see the cruelty in his eyes.” While Bollywood actors started laughing at his joke, Amar Singh was furious. In an interview given to Rediff, he replied to Shahrukh’s point.

Amar Singh had said in the interview, “I see cruelty in Shahrukh Khan’s language more than my eyes. I will also insult him in front of everyone someday and then apologizing, I will say that this is just said jokingly. Let us tell you that this dispute between Shahrukh Khan and Amar Singh did not stop here.

Many supporters of the former Samajwadi Party leader reached outside Shahrukh Khan and started protesting. At that time Suhana Khan was only six years old. Talking about this, Shahrukh had said in an interview to Mid Day, “I had to stop the shooting of my film and had to run home immediately because my six-year-old girl was crying there.”

Talking about this, Shahrukh Khan had further said, “People were standing outside my house, screaming, screaming. My eight-year-old son Aryan may not have been crying at that time, but he was asked to stay at home so that no one throws nefarious things at him. Apart from this, there was a dispute between Shahrukh Khan and Amar Singh at the Zee Award function.