Shah Rukh Khan Ananya Panday Bonding Actress Revealed SRK Is Like Her Second Father

About Shahrukh Khan, actress Ananya Pandey had said in one of her interviews that he is exactly like her father.

Bollywood’s famous actress Ananya Pandey has recently come into a lot of discussion regarding the matter related to drugs. In fact, the NCB team raided the house of the actress, as well as questioned her about the matter. Apart from this, Ananya Pandey is the best friend of the King of Bollywood i.e. Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. He is so close to the actor’s family that in one of his interviews, he described Shah Rukh Khan as another father, as well as shared his bonding with him.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday had said in an interview to Asian Age, “He is like my second father. He is my best friend’s father, so we often went with him to watch IPL matches. Only Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are my special friends in the industry and we share everything with each other.”

Talking about her bonding with Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday had said, “We have done many strange things. Shahrukh sir often used to encourage us and also inspire us. He used to do photoshoots with us, make our videos and make us feel like the best actors. He used to show those videos to others and say, ‘Look what he did.

Let us tell you that apart from Ananya Pandey and Suhana Khan, the friendship of Shahrukh Khan and Chunky Pandey is also very good. During a reality show, Shah Rukh Khan had said that he will always be grateful to Chunky Pandey. Actually, Shahrukh Khan had told that when he came to Mumbai, it was Chunky Pandey who gave him a place to live.

Shah Rukh Khan had told in the show that Chunky Pandey was a very popular actor during the 80s. He had made a lot of recognition in the industry with his work and style. In such a situation, in the initial days, along with supporting Shah Rukh Khan, Chunky Pandey had also introduced him to many friends of the industry.