Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh’s son Aryan is not allowed to stay shirtless at home, he said – should the girl do this? – Shah Rukh Khan did not allow Aryan Khan to be shirtless at home

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh’s son Aryan is not allowed to stay shirtless at home, he said – should the girl do this? – Shah Rukh Khan did not allow Aryan Khan to be shirtless at home
Written by admin
Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh’s son Aryan is not allowed to stay shirtless at home, he said – should the girl do this? – Shah Rukh Khan did not allow Aryan Khan to be shirtless at home

Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh’s son Aryan is not allowed to stay shirtless at home, he said – should the girl do this? – Shah Rukh Khan did not allow Aryan Khan to be shirtless at home

Shah Rukh Khan often talks about his children. In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan had said that no one is allowed to walk around his house without a shirt.

#Shah #Rukh #Khan #Aryan #Khan #Suhana #Khan #Shah #Rukhs #son #Aryan #allowed #stay #shirtless #home #girl #Shah #Rukh #Khan #Aryan #Khan #shirtless #home

READ Also  Anupama is Suffering From Ovary Tumor, Vanraj Says

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment