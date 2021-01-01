Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh’s son Aryan is not allowed to stay shirtless at home, he said – should the girl do this? – Shah Rukh Khan did not allow Aryan Khan to be shirtless at home
Shah Rukh Khan often talks about his children. In an interview, Shah Rukh Khan had said that no one is allowed to walk around his house without a shirt.
#Shah #Rukh #Khan #Aryan #Khan #Suhana #Khan #Shah #Rukhs #son #Aryan #allowed #stay #shirtless #home #girl #Shah #Rukh #Khan #Aryan #Khan #shirtless #home
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.