Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actresses friend list

New Delhi. Shahrukh Khan, who is called the King of Bollywood, has a fan following all over the world. People are ready to lay down their lives on them. He has been working in the film industry for many years. During this he worked with many actors. At the same time, he also romanced with many actresses. He is a hit pairing with a lot of actresses on the big screen. But do you know that five actresses in King Khan’s Bollywood are very close friends. Who attends for them on a call even in the middle of the night. So let us tell you about those actresses-

Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan has one of the most hit pairings on the big screen with Kajol. Both have worked together in many superhit films. In which the most hit film is – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Along with the big screen, both are also very close friends in real life. The two are seen together on many occasions. At the same time, many times both have expressed their friendship and respect towards each other in front of everyone.

Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have worked in films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yes Boss, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Darr. The audience also gave a lot of love to the pair of both. Both are close friends in real life as well. Also, both are business partners as well. Juhi has invested in Shahrukh Khan’s IPL team ‘Kolkata Knight Riders’.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan is counted among the best choreographer and director of Bollywood. He has directed many superhit films, out of which Shahrukh has worked in many films. Both come in close friends of the industry. Although, once the conversation between the two had stopped but now the friendship between the two remains the same.

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukerji’s name is also included in Shahrukh Khan’s close friends. The pair of both is a hit on the big screen. At the same time, both are close friends in real life too.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone started her film career with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’. Shahrukh Khan was in the lead role with him in this film. The pair of both became a hit from the very first film. After this, both worked together in many films. During this, a deep friendship developed between the two. In many interviews, both have told that both are very good friends of each other.