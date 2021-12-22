Shah Rukh Khan breaks the internet as his pictures from Pathan sets leak | Shahrukh returned to the sets of Pathan, the picture is trending

had a great impact on work Shahrukh Khan was going through a lot of trouble in the midst of Aryan Khan drugs case and was not able to fulfill his commitment even at the professional level. Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan also made Ajay Devgan wait on the set but Bana did not reach to shoot for any information. Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan were to shoot a Diwali special ad together for Vimal Elaichi. Shahrukh Khan will not reach the set, his team did not give this information. In such a situation, all the preparations were made for the shooting and vanity arrangements were also made for Shahrukh Khan on the set. True falsehood heard by Byju's The educational app that Shahrukh Khan used to promote Byju's, that app has stopped running Shahrukh Khan's ads. Till then there is no decision on Aryan Khan's case. People strongly opposed this decision of Byju's app. In this, from the fans of Shahrukh Khan to the stars of film and TV world. Many fans criticized Byju's and wrote that your brand needed SRK then you used them and now put them in the dock and also sentenced them. Shahrukh Khan got people together During this, Shah Rukh Khan was praised a lot. Neither Shahrukh Khan nor Aryan reached the court even once during the hearing of the case so that no one accuses the case of being affected. Shahrukh Khan, on the other hand, did not lose his cool during this and kept trying to calmly get Aryan out of jail. To stay away from the media, Shah Rukh Khan had left the vow and checked in at a hotel and was handling Aryan's case from there.

Fans took full care

Meanwhile, the fans also fully supported Shahrukh Khan. Fans went outside Shahrukh Khan’s house by putting up posters. At the same time, Diwali was celebrated outside Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat on Aryan Khan’s return home. Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan also got a lot of support on social media. Almost the entire industry appeared to be standing firmly with Shahrukh Khan. Eventually, the court said that there is no evidence against Aryan Khan in this case.

Pathan will have a banging comeback

Aditya Chopra has prepared a completely different plan for the release of Pathan. As per this plan, Pathan and Tiger 3 will run in theaters only for eight weeks. No OTT platform will have the right to stream them before eight weeks. Preparations are on for Shahrukh Khan’s return from Pathan and it is one of the most expensive films of Yash Raj Films. Since this will be Shahrukh Khan’s comeback, therefore steps are being taken for this film.

Aditya Chopra’s Spy Universe

Interestingly, Aditya Chopra, along with Pathan and Tiger 3, is going to create a different spy universe. Salman Khan has shot a cameo for Pathan in his Tiger avatar. On the other hand, if all goes well, Shah Rukh Khan will also shoot a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in his own Pathan avatar. There are also reports that Hrithik Roshan may soon join this spy universe of Pathan and Tiger with the character of his film War. Preparations for Hrithik Roshan’s War sequel are also being done on this line.