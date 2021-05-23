Shah Rukh Khan Daughter Suhana Khan Shares a Glamorous Glimpse of Her 21st Birthday Outfit





Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is undoubtedly one of the most well-liked star youngsters and he or she celebrated her 21st birthday on Might 22. Whereas she was celebrating her special occasion in New York, social media was flooded with buddies and followers showering love on Suhana. In the present day, Suhana took to social media sharing a glimpse of her Birthday apparel. Additionally Learn – Child Suhana Khan Dances to ‘Yeh Mera Dil’ in This Uncommon Birthday Particular Video

Suhana Khan shared a image on Instagram flaunting her inexperienced bodycon costume and radiant make-up. “Twentyone,” she wrote with a coronary heart emoji. Suhana appears to be like completely breathtaking on this image. A number of buddies and followers took to the remark part of this star child’s publish showering love. Whereas Suhana’s BFF Ananya Pandey wrote, ‘Tinkerbell!!’ on her publish, Zoya Akthar Akthar additionally dropped a coronary heart emoji. Additionally Learn – Suhana Khan’s Luxurious New York Residence: See Room Pictures Taken at Golden Hour

On Saturday Gauri Khan shared a heartwarming be aware for her daughter Suhana Khan with one of her footage and wrote, “Completely happy birthday…. you might be beloved in the present day, tomorrow and all the time (sic).” Even Suhana’s pal Shanaya Kapoor shared an previous video by which Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey might be dancing to the tune Yeh Mera Dil. “completely happy birthday my sue we’re without end going to be dancing collectively #staff.” Navya on her Instagram Tales shared a image with Suhana and wrote, “completely happy bday lil Suhaaaf! Love u 4 Lyf @suhanakhan2,” Shanaya wrote. Ananya too had wished Suhana in an Instagram story and shared a throwback image of them sharing a hug whereas posing.

Suhana is at the moment in New York and is pursuing a movie research course from the New York College. Nevertheless, her plans to foray into Bollywood are nonetheless not identified.