Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan shows curvy body and gives sensual pose with friend | Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved Suhana Khan gave a sensual pose, flexible body shown in the photo
New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved daughter Suhana Khan is quite popular even before she entered Bollywood. Suhana has a lot of fan following on social media and she is also very active on social media. Every day she keeps sharing her pictures on her social media handle. His pictures are also praised a lot. Once again, his picture with his friends is making a splash on social media.
Suhana showed body curve
Suhana Khan recently shared a picture on her Instagram story. This picture of Suhana is quite different. This picture with red effect looks inspired by the Silhouette Challenge. Suhana’s friend has also shared many more such pictures on her Instagram handle. Even though Suhana’s face is not visible in this picture, every curve of her body is visible.
Difficult to recognize Suhana Khan
After seeing this picture, you will not be able to recognize at a glance that it is Suhana Khan. Shadow Style These pictures have become viral as soon as they come on social media. Suhana Khan and her friend are wearing a bodycon dress, with which both are posing stylishly. By the way, after seeing the picture, it is not clear which of the two girls seen in the picture is Suhana Khan.
Suhana Khan’s friends praised
Let us tell you, Suhana Khan is in New York these days and is doing her studies. Suhana Khan often posts pictures on social media with her friends and sometimes from her apartment. His party photos are also very viral. Suhana had shared many pictures of her toned body in the past, in which she was showing her fit body. By the way, her celebs friends have also commented on these pictures of her. Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya and Ananya Kapoor are praising him a lot.
