Shah rukh khan dua ki phoonk at Lata Mangeshkar Funeral goes viral BJP leader asks does SRK split swara bhaskar and users lashes out on arun yadav
Shah rukh khan Video: Shahrukh Khan, while giving his last farewell to Lata Mangeshkar, read Fatiha and prayed. While sharing his video, BJP leader asked did Shahrukh spit?
Shah Rukh Khan At Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February at the age of 92. He was cremated with state honors at Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai. During this, all the veterans and VVIPs from across the country reached to pay tribute to him. In which Shahrukh Khan was also involved. A video of him is becoming increasingly viral on social media.
Shahrukh Khan recited Fatiha in front of the body of Lata Mangeshkar and offered prayers by removing the mask. There has been an uproar over this video of him. While sharing this video of King Khan, BJP leader Arun Yadav asked ‘Did he spit?’ This tweet of Haryana BJP’s IT and Social Media Head Arun Yadav went viral within minutes and all the celebs started taking a dig at him.
Actress Swara Bhaskar shared Arun Yadav’s tweet and wrote, ‘Everyday this hateful Chintu gives proof of his tight-heartedness by hiding his hatred in the depths. Shahrukh is still praying but the mentality of these haters deserves to be spit out of this country!
Congress leader BV Srinivas, reacting to this tweet of Arun Yadav, wrote, ‘Dear Shahnawaz ji and all the leaders present in the BJP, is the voice of conscience alive in you people or they have also come by mortgage in the branch? To what level will you take politics by supporting this poisonous satire on this most beautiful picture of humanity at someone’s funeral?
Filmmaker Ashok Pandit shared the picture of Shahrukh Khan and wrote, ‘People who target Shahrukh Khan by falsely accusing him of spitting at Lata Mangeshkar ji’s funeral should be ashamed of themselves. He prayed and prayed. There is no place for such communal filth in a country like ours.
Journalist Gargi Rawat, reacting to Arun Yadav’s controversial tweet, wrote, ‘A touching gesture of praying by SRK is being misunderstood as intentional spitting. Ignorance and malice.’
Producer Priya Gupta, replying to Arun Yadav’s tweet, wrote, ‘It is called dua…’. On the other hand, all the users were also seen pulling up Arun Yadav.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinet tweeted and wrote, ‘You are not just a fanatic but such a hated person who is working to spread hatred in the honor of the departed soul. Think about it… will we let evil win?’
Let us inform that Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai since January 8 and is undergoing treatment there. On 5 February, he was shifted to ventilator after his health deteriorated. After this, he breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday (February 6).
Viral picture: A picture of Shahrukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani, who arrived at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, is becoming very viral on social media. In the picture, Shahrukh Khan is seen praying while Pooja is praying with folded hands. This picture is being liked very much and it is being termed as the beauty of India.
