Shah rukh khan dua ki phoonk at Lata Mangeshkar Funeral goes viral BJP leader asks does SRK split swara bhaskar and users lashes out on arun yadav

Shah rukh khan Video: Shahrukh Khan, while giving his last farewell to Lata Mangeshkar, read Fatiha and prayed. While sharing his video, BJP leader asked did Shahrukh spit?

Shah Rukh Khan At Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February at the age of 92. He was cremated with state honors at Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai. During this, all the veterans and VVIPs from across the country reached to pay tribute to him. In which Shahrukh Khan was also involved. A video of him is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Shahrukh Khan recited Fatiha in front of the body of Lata Mangeshkar and offered prayers by removing the mask. There has been an uproar over this video of him. While sharing this video of King Khan, BJP leader Arun Yadav asked ‘Did he spit?’ This tweet of Haryana BJP’s IT and Social Media Head Arun Yadav went viral within minutes and all the celebs started taking a dig at him.

Actress Swara Bhaskar shared Arun Yadav’s tweet and wrote, ‘Everyday this hateful Chintu gives proof of his tight-heartedness by hiding his hatred in the depths. Shahrukh is still praying but the mentality of these haters deserves to be spit out of this country!

Every day, this hater Chintu hides his hatred in his pain and gives proof of his tight heart. Shahrukh is still praying but the mentality of these haters deserves to be spit out of this country! pic.twitter.com/kaeR5SVE6Z — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 6, 2022

Congress leader BV Srinivas, reacting to this tweet of Arun Yadav, wrote, ‘Dear Shahnawaz ji and all the leaders present in the BJP, is the voice of conscience alive in you people or they have also come by mortgage in the branch? To what level will you take politics by supporting this poisonous satire on this most beautiful picture of humanity at someone’s funeral?

Dear @ShahnawazBJP Yes

And all the leaders present in BJP, Is the voice of conscience alive in you people or they have also come by mortgage in the branch? To what level will you take politics by supporting this poisonous satire on this most beautiful picture of humanity at someone’s funeral? https://t.co/StIksxQbog — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) February 6, 2022

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit shared the picture of Shahrukh Khan and wrote, ‘People who target Shahrukh Khan by falsely accusing him of spitting at Lata Mangeshkar ji’s funeral should be ashamed of themselves. He prayed and prayed. There is no place for such communal filth in a country like ours.

Fringe targeting @iamsrk by falsely accusing him of spitting at #LataMangeshkar Ji’s funeral should be ashamed of themselves. He prayed & blew on her mortal remains for protection & blessings in her onward journey. Such communal filth has no place in a country like ours ???? pic.twitter.com/xLcaQPu1g8 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 6, 2022

Journalist Gargi Rawat, reacting to Arun Yadav’s controversial tweet, wrote, ‘A touching gesture of praying by SRK is being misunderstood as intentional spitting. Ignorance and malice.’

A touching gesture of blowing a dua (prayer) by SRK deliberately being misinterpreted as spitting.

Ignorance and malice. The largest statue of equality can’t help this deliberate hate. https://t.co/8ZZllqlBw5 — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) February 6, 2022

Producer Priya Gupta, replying to Arun Yadav’s tweet, wrote, ‘It is called dua…’. On the other hand, all the users were also seen pulling up Arun Yadav.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinet tweeted and wrote, ‘You are not just a fanatic but such a hated person who is working to spread hatred in the honor of the departed soul. Think about it… will we let evil win?’

You aren’t just a bigot but pure evil to twist a dua said in reverence of the departed soul to spread hatred. Think about it people, will we let the evil win?#LataMangeshkar #ShahRukhKhan — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 6, 2022

Let us inform that Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai since January 8 and is undergoing treatment there. On 5 February, he was shifted to ventilator after his health deteriorated. After this, he breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday (February 6).

Viral picture: A picture of Shahrukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani, who arrived at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, is becoming very viral on social media. In the picture, Shahrukh Khan is seen praying while Pooja is praying with folded hands. This picture is being liked very much and it is being termed as the beauty of India.