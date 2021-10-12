Shah Rukh Khan Duplicate Raju Rahikwar Claims Losing Job After Aryan Khan Arrest | Because of Aryan Khan, the happiness of Shahrukh Khan’s duplicate was snatched away, problems increased

New Delhi: After the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, not only his family is facing problems but also his fans and duplicates are facing problems. On one hand, while the brands being promoted by Shah Rukh Khan have pulled their hands, on the other hand, the matter of losing their duplicate jobs has come to the fore.

Duplicate of bad trapped Shahrukh

According to a report in our affiliate website India.com, Shah Rukh Khan’s duplicate Raju Rahikwar told in an interview that two of his programs were canceled recently because the organizers did not want Shah Rukh Khan. The actors should be present there amidst the ongoing controversies regarding the son of (Shah Rukh Khan).

second injury after covid

Raju Rahikwar said, ‘I did not have work for almost one and a half years because no events were happening due to coronavirus. After the pandemic, things started to look a bit normal. I was going to be a part of a birthday party going to be held in Jaipur on 10th October. A week later, I had to attend another gathering in the same city. But both the events got cancelled.

Canceled Events

Raju said, ‘The organizers told me that people are not satisfied with the present image of Shah Rukh Khan. It’s a matter of time. I am sure that Shahrukh Khan Bhai will come out of these situations stronger and stronger. Raju told that he was thinking of paying the fees of the children through the fees received in these events, but now he will have to find some other option.

‘He is my god’

Raju said about Shah Rukh Khan, ‘I have no complaint against him. I am ready to sacrifice my work for him. My identity is because of Shahrukh Khan Bhai. Whatever I have today is because I look like him. He is my god. Right now his family is in pain and I can feel the same way. All I want is that Aryan (Aryan Khan) brother comes back home.

This beauty stood topless in the balcony, then gave a very glamorous pose

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of Zee News like to