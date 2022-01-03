Shah rukh khan egypt fan booked ticket for indian women without money read reason. Shahrukh Khan’s Egypt fan booked ticket for Indian woman without money, know the reason

because of shahrukh khan

The agent said that I will book. You give me the money later. In any other case I would do so. But I can do anything for Shah Rukh Khan and what he has given us. Explaining further, the woman has written that that agent again told me that Shahrukh Khan is the king.

Country’s identity with Shahrukh Khan

Let us tell you that this tweet is being shared rapidly on Shahrukh Khan’s fan page. It has become viral on the internet in such a way that now the identity of the country associated with Shahrukh Khan has also found a place in the news. Commenting on this post, a user wrote that I have a friend in France. When I told him that I was from India, he got excited and said that we only know Shahrukh Khan.

Waiting for Shahrukh Khan’s return

Many such stories are now being shared by sharing below this post, how Shahrukh Khan has made India proud in the world. Gave a new popularity and recognition. Significantly, the year 2021 has gone into trouble for Shahrukh Khan’s family due to a drug case. In the meantime, Shahrukh Khan has again returned to work.

Pathan waits after zero

Shahrukh Khan’s next project is Pathan, which is an action film to be made with a budget of more than 250 crores. Salman Khan will do a cameo in this film as Tiger. This is the most prominent and biggest film for Shah Rukh Khan’s career after the failure of Zero.