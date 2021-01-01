Shah Rukh Khan Fan Gift Currency Notes: Shah Rukh Khan surprised a fan in Pune

It is a well known fact that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is very popular in the country and in the world. He has huge fans everywhere. Recently, after completing the shoot near Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station, Shah Rukh was surprised when he received a unique gift from a fan in Pune.

Sudarshan Thakur, a court marriage service agent by profession and fond of collecting autographs, made a special gift for his favorite actor. He made a monochrome poster of Shah Rukh’s pictures. On top of this, he also added Indian Rupee notes of different denominations, the serial numbers of which were the same as the actor’s birthday.



Khan Saran saw the poster from a distance

When Sudarshan got Shah Rukh’s much awaited autograph on the poster, he presented this currency note to the actor. Describing his experience of meeting King Khan, Sudarshan said, ‘I was standing near Shah Rukh’s vanity with a poster in my hand. He looked at my poster from a distance and sent his assistant to me. Since he was in strict security protocol, his assistant took my poster and went to the actor who signed it. I am glad that Khan Saran accepted my gift. He thumbs from a distance to show that he liked the gift.

These actors will appear in the film

Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for South director Attlee’s next film near the metro station in Pimpri. Actors like Nayantara, Priyamani and Rana Daggubati are also in important roles in the film.

Shah Rukh met Metro officials

Wearing a black vest and denim, it looks like Shah Rukh was shooting an action sequence. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh met Metro officials at the station and gave them autographs in addition to clicking photos with them.