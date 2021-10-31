Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Love Actor Mother In Law Hates Him And Brother In Law Threatened Him With Gun

Shahrukh Khan had to roll a lot of papads to marry Gauri. While Gauri’s mother did not like him, his brother also threatened him.

Bollywood’s famous actors Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s pair is one of the favorite couples of Hindi cinema. The two met during a party and at first sight, Shah Rukh Khan was giving heart to Gauri. After being in a relationship for years, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in the year 1991. However, to marry her, King Khan had to make a lot of papads. While on one hand his mother-in-law hated him, Gauri’s brother also told Shahrukh to stay away.

This thing related to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri was revealed by journalist Anupama Chopra in ‘King of Bollywood: Shahru Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema’. He told that Shahrukh Khan had to struggle a lot to get his love. Even though he had started his career well through the serial ‘Fauji’, but even after this, Gauri’s parents rejected him.

Anupama Chopra had told about Shahrukh Khan that her father-in-law Ramesh Chhibber had worked with former President Zakir Hussain and he came to know a lot about the industry. In such a situation, he had more trouble with his career than Shahrukh Khan’s religion. On the other hand, Gauri’s mother Savita Chhibber also did not like Shahrukh.

According to the book, Gauri Khan’s mother liked Shahrukh on screen, but she did not want him to marry Gauri. He had even resorted to astrology to break up Shahrukh and Gauri. Apart from mother, Gauri’s brother Vikrant also did not like King Khan at all. In such a situation, he also threatened the actor at gunpoint.

Anupama Chopra wrote about this, “Vikrant’s image remained as a goon. He also threatened Shahrukh Khan at gun point, but even after this Shahrukh Khan did not leave Gauri’s side. In one of his interviews, Shahrukh Khan had told that Gauri’s entire family was of old thoughts. Even at his reception, people were whispering, ‘Hey this is a Muslim boy.’