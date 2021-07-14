Shah Rukh Khan had warned Aamir Khan against working with Kajol

New Delhi. The film was well received by the audience after seeing the Raj-Simran pairing in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Rahul-Anjali’s friendship in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, or Rahul-Anjali’s love in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol cast a different magic on the screen. Due to which people started liking this pair a lot, but the friendship of these two, which was visible to the people behind the scenes, in real life, both of them were enemies of each other. There was a time when this iconic couple could not even see each other face to face. Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan even warned Aamir Khan not to work with him.

Read More:- These stars, who got trolled after attending the funeral, from Aamir, Shahrukh to Rani – also included the name of Kareena

Can’t work with Kajol

According to the information, while disclosing this in an interview, Shahrukh Khan had told that initially I and Kajol did not like each other Shahrukh Khan told in the interview, “When I was working with Kajol in ‘Baazigar’ During that time Aamir Khan told me that he wanted to work with Kajol. Hearing this, I sent her a message and said, “She is very bad. She doesn’t focus on anything, you won’t be able to work with her.”

Shahrukh expressed regret on his point

However, later after seeing Kajol’s talent, he was very sorry about this and he also called Aamir to clarify this thing and told him that, I did not know that he would come on screen. casts magic.

Read More:- KRK predicted about the divorce of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, said this about Kareena Kapoor’s children

Shahrukh wanted Suhana to be like Kajol

Shahrukh Khan now also admits that his daughter Suhana should also make a name like Kajol and learn her acting skills. Kajol is an honest and hardworking actor and has a very good working art. My daughter wants to become an actress so I would like her to learn from Kajol.