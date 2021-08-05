Shah Rukh Khan Heartbreak As Indian Women Hockey Team Lose Bronze In Tokyo Olympics 2020 Users Reaction On It people started giving such reactions

The Indian women’s hockey team left no stone unturned to put up a stellar performance in the Olympic Games. But India missed out on creating history against Great Britain. Great Britain defeated India 4-3 in this tough match for the bronze medal. After not winning the medal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the women players on the phone and consoled them. Now Shahrukh Khan has also tweeted about the Indian women’s hockey team, in which he described the loss to Britain as heartbreaking.

Shahrukh Khan also praised the hard work of the Indian women’s hockey team through his tweet. The actor wrote, “Heartbroken. But there are all sorts of reasons to keep our heads held high. Indian women’s team played very well. You guys have inspired a lot in India too. That too is a victory in itself.”

Social media users also commented a lot about this tweet of Shahrukh Khan. Responding to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet, a user named Shireen wrote, “You are always there to encourage. You have the spirit of a true sportsman and as you once said, ‘You can lose, but you will never be a loser.

Heartbreak!!! But all the reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021

One user wrote in response to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet, “You once said that every defeat represents a big victory. So victory awaits you and the women’s hockey team, please don’t be disheartened.” A user named Karan wrote, “You are right sir, this is what is called the real inspiration.”

One user wrote in response to Shahrukh Khan’s tweet, “I think anyone who has the ability to go to the Olympics is a winner. They will also inspire other women to fulfill their dreams. As you said, this too is a victory in itself.”

Let us tell you that earlier, Shahrukh Khan had also tweeted about the women’s hockey team making it to the semi-finals. Actually, the coach of the team had tweeted and wrote that sorry I will be late. In response, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “No problem. Just keep taking gold with you for crores of families. This time Dhanteras is also on November 2.





