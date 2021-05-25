Shah Rukh Khan in overdrive after a 3-year sabbatical; meets Atlee for the final narration of his next after Pathan?





Put up the lukewarm response to Zero again in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan went on a extended, self-imposed sabbatical, throughout which era a number of speculations cropped up about his forthcoming movies, some true, some not a lot. Whereas Pathan, the first film he launched into put up his prolonged break was one which hardly cropped up amongst all the rumours, two different movies that did appear hellbent on coming true as information round them refuses to die down. One of these movies is a much-talked about mission with Director Rajkumar Hirani, and the different it an equally talked about one with blockbuster Tamil filmmaker, Atlee – most likely the greatest masala movie Director in the nation at the second apart from Rohit Shetty. Additionally Learn – After IPL match, Shah Rukh Khan’s go to to Atlee’s workplace additional fuels speculations of him doing the Mersal remake

Everyone knows that movie shoots in most elements of the nation have been suspended on account of the coronavirus pandemic, and with Pathan, costarring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham principally being shot in the metropolis, the staff is presently on a break until lockdown guidelines ease up and the state of affairs returns to some semblance of normalcy. In the meantime, Bollywood Hungama has reported that earlier than the second lockdown got here into impact, Atlee had flown down from Chennai to Mumbai to present SRK a final narration of his script, and although there are not any additional particulars at the second about the indication of the assembly, the supply who has spilled the beans reveals the assembly itself is a robust indication that their movie could be very a lot on.

The truth is, if all goes effectively, Shah Rukh Khan might start his film with Atlee by the finish of 2021.

