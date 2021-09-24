shah rukh khan juhi chawla bollywood: Shahrukh Khan arrives at Juhi Chawla’s party at 2:30 pm, then what happened is funny

Shah Rukh has done many films with Juhi Chawla Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have acted in many famous and superhit films like Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Dar, Ramjane, Bhootnath, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, One Two Ka Four. Shah Rukh and Juhi’s friendship is so good that they later became business partners. Apart from Shah Rukh and Juhi’s production company, IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders also has a partnership.

Farah is also worried about Shah Rukh’s delay Choreographer and director Farah Khan has a very good friendship with Shah Rukh. Farah Khan had said in Karan Johar’s talk show Coffee with Karan that Shah Rukh often arrived late on the set during the shooting of ‘Om Shanti Om’. That said, bringing a superstar to the shooting of a film is a very difficult task.

Shah Rukh reached Juhi's party at half past one in the afternoon Juhi Chawla also once spoke about Shah Rukh's delay. Juhi had invited Shah Rukh for her party at 11 pm. Juhi said, 'Finally Shah Rukh came at half past one in the afternoon. Then the whole staff left and I fell asleep. The party meal was over and all the guests had gone to their respective homes, then he arrived.

Shah Rukh never arrives on time In another talk show, Juhi Chawla said that Shah Rukh Khan never arrives at the party on time. Juhi said that whenever she has a party, she always calls Shah Rukh. His staff is very excited that Shahrukh Khan is coming and they will click pictures with him. But Shah Rukh Khan never arrives on time.

Shah Rukh will be seen in these films Shah Rukh Khan will now be seen in ‘Pathan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan is also working on a film with southern director Atali in which Nayantara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra will be seen in the lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, is as famous for his films as he is for his bad habits. Shah Rukh Khan is often criticized for his delay. He does this not only in his work but also with special friends. Shah Rukh did the same with Juhi Chawla. Find out what this funny story was about.