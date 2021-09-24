Shah Rukh Khan Kajol Affair Bollywood: When Shah Rukh Khan got angry over the news of his affair with Kajol, he said – I have not slept with any heroine

Shah Rukh said about Kajol – she is a child In an old interview, Shah Rukh talked about his affair with Kajol in the media, ‘Are Kajol and I? She is a girl and Tanuja is the daughter of her aunt. She is like my sister and Gauri loves her too.

‘I never slept with any of my heroines’ In another interview, Shah Rukh had said in his discussion of the affair with the heroines, ‘I worked with heroines like Juhi, Madhuri, Manisha, Shilpa, Sonali, Nagma, Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Urmila. I didn’t sleep with her and I didn’t sleep with Kajol.

‘Why should I run after other girls?’ Shah Rukh said that he is not GAY but that does not mean that he will sleep with any colleague. That said, a woman’s character, intelligence and beauty attracts her. On this Shah Rukh further said, ‘My wife Gauri has all these qualities, so why should I run after other girls?’

'Then I will stop working with Kajol' Shah Rukh further said on the discussion of his affair, "Even if I actually have an affair with someone, I am so smart that no one will know." Shah Rukh also said that when such rumors started circulating, he stopped filming with Juhi Chawla. He has also said that he will stop working with Kajol if more rumors about him and Kajol continue to spread.

The Shah Rukh-Kajol duo was seen in these films We will tell you that Shahrukh Khan and Kajol have given great hits together. So far these two have acted in films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan, Dilwale. Most of these films have been well received by the audience.

Bollywood tycoon Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have released more than one film on the big screen. There was a time when there was talk of an affair between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Shah Rukh Khan had openly responded to such rumors. By the way, not only Kajol but also Juhi Chawla and Priyanka Chopra had a lot of rumors about Shah Rukh’s affair.