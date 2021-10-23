Shah Rukh Khan Mannat House NCB Team Reached At SRK House Other Team Raided At Ananya Panday Home

After Aryan Khan’s arrest, now NCB team also reached Shahrukh Khan’s house. Apart from this, another team of the Bureau also raided the house of Ananya Pandey.

After the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Shahrukh Khan, who is called the King of Bollywood, now the team of Narcotics Control Bureau also reached his house Mannat. Officials say that the NCB team has not reached Shahrukh Khan’s house for any kind of investigation but to complete the paper work. Apart from Shahrukh Khan’s house, another team of Narcotics Control Bureau also reached the house of Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, as well as raided there.

Journalist Arvind Gunasekar tweeted about a team of NCB that reached Shahrukh Khan’s house and told that the team did not get anything from King Khan’s house. He wrote, “No search was conducted at Shahrukh Khan’s residence and no summons was issued. The team had arrived for paperwork related to Aryan Khan.”

Please tell that Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 from the rave party going on the cruise. He is lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai regarding the matter, so on Thursday morning Shahrukh Khan also reached there to meet him. There he met his son for about 20 minutes, although he did not say anything to the media after coming out.

Shortly after meeting Shahrukh Khan’s son, the NCB team reached Mannat at his house. On the other hand, talking about Ananya Pandey, she has also been called by NCB for questioning at 2 pm. Actually, the name of the actress was included in the WhatsApp chat related to the cruise drugs case.

Let us tell you that the bail application of Aryan Khan was also rejected by the Sessions Court on the previous day. The court said that Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chat shows his involvement in ‘illegal drug activities’. The court had said in its order, “Prima facie it appears from the WhatsApp chat that Aryan Khan was regularly involved in drug related activities.”

The court, while delivering its verdict on Aryan Khan’s bail plea, had further said, “Therefore, it cannot be said that Aryan will not commit such offenses after being out on bail.” Along with this, the court said that even though no drugs were recovered from Aryan, he knew that his friend Arbaaz Merchant had six grams of charas in his shoes.