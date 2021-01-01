shah rukh khan on disney plus hotstar: Shah Rukh Khan Fomo: It is being said that Shah Rukh has become FOMO, which means fear of losing.

Bollywood’s ‘king’ Shah Rukh Khan has not appeared in any film for a long time. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film of their favorite actor. Meanwhile, one of his videos (Shahrukh Khan video) is going viral on social media. The video hints that one of Shah Rukh Khan’s projects may come on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Karan Johar has shared a video of the promotion of Disney Plus Hotstar on social media. With this video, Karan Johar wrote, ‘I never thought I would see a day when even the kings of Bollywood would feel FOMO (fear of missing). Now I have seen everything. ‘



In the video, you can see Shahrukh Khan standing on his balcony and waving goodbye to the fans outside the house. Shah Rukh Khan stands up to actor Rajesh and says, ‘Look, whose house has so many fans?’ Rajesh Jais says, ‘No sir, I haven’t seen it yet but I can’t say anything further.’ ‘I mean,’ says Shahrukh Khan, then Rajesh Jais says, ‘Everyone else’s movie is coming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Well, who else is there?’ Rajesh Jais says, ‘Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt.’ Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘What is everything?’ As Rajesh says, ‘It doesn’t mean everything.’ Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Who doesn’t.’ Rajesh Jais says, ‘Sir, you are not there.’

This video of Shahrukh Khan finally has a voiceover, the biggest stars except Shahrukh are on Disney Plus Hotstar. ‘Continue’ is written. The name of this campaign has been kept except Shah Rukh. It is being said that Shah Rukh has become FOMO, i.e. there is a fear of losing. Now we have to see what Shah Rukh Khan announces next.

Reacting to the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, ‘Yes, the picture is still with my friends.’ The video has also been shared by many fans including Ranveer Singh and Disney Plus Hotstar. Sharing the video, Ranveer Singh wrote, ‘Brother, his sense of humor is different. Shah Rukh Khan may also have FOMO.