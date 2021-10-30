Shah Rukh Khan Once Attack On Jouranlist With Sword Which Gave Him To By Gauri Khan Father

Shahrukh Khan had once reached the journalist’s house with the cookery received from his father-in-law and even attacked him. He himself disclosed this.

Bollywood’s famous actors Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s pair is one of the favorite couples of Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri tied the knot on October 25, 1951, after being in a relationship for years. At the wedding, Shahrukh Khan had received a kukri i.e. dagger from his father-in-law, which is often given to the groom in Punjabi weddings. But the actor had reached the house of a journalist with a dagger. Not only this, he even attacked the feet of the journalist.

This was disclosed by Shahrukh Khan himself during a function of Tehelka magazine. Shahrukh Khan had told that I had behaved very badly at that time. The actor had to go to jail for this act of his. Shahrukh Khan had told that during the shooting of ‘Kabhi Haa Kabhi Na’ a journalist had published the news of his and co-star’s affair.

Shahrukh Khan had told that Gauri Khan was disturbed by that news and started thinking whether she had made a mistake by marrying the actor. The actor had said about this, “I behaved very badly at that time. I had to go to jail too. My father-in-law gave me a sword, as Punjabis do at weddings. I reached the journalist’s house with that sword.”

Sharing the anecdote, Shah Rukh Khan had further said, “My father-in-law is an army officer, he said that you have to protect my daughter. No one was saying anything to his daughter, but I thought it was a good weapon.” Shahrukh Khan went to the journalist’s house and hit him on his feet. After this incident, the police reached the set of the film the very next day and took them with them.

Let us tell you that initially Gauri Khan’s family did not want her to marry him at all. While Gauri Khan’s mother used to hate the actor on one hand, her brother also threatened the actor at gunpoint.