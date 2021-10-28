Shah Rukh Khan Pose With Legal Team After Aryan Khan Gets Bail Know About Satish Manshinde Amit Desai And Mukul Rohtagi

Shahrukh Khan heaved a sigh of relief after Aryan Khan got bail. He also clicked some pictures with his legal team, which are going viral.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood’s famous actor Shahrukh Khan, has got bail from the Bombay High Court in the cruise drugs case. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from the rave party going on the cruise. The case was also heard by the District and Sessions Court before the Bombay High Court, but both rejected Aryan Khan’s bail plea. But acting on the matter, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan as well as his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

After Aryan Khan got bail, while Bollywood actors and Shahrukh Khan’s fans were happy on one hand, King Khan also breathed a sigh of relief. After the son got bail, Shahrukh Khan also clicked pictures with his legal team, from senior advocate Amit Desai to advocate Satish Manshinde.

These pictures of Shahrukh Khan and the legal team have been shared by Bar & Bench with their Twitter handle. Sharing the photo, Bar & Bench wrote, “Shahrukh Khan with his legal team.” Let us inform that Aryan Khan was advocated by the country’s well-known lawyer and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi is not only counted among the well-known lawyers of the country, but he has also got expertise in criminal cases. Mukul Rohatgi, who became a solicitor in the year 1999, studied law from the Government Law College, Mumbai. On Tuesday, Mukul Rohatgi while talking about Aryan Khan said, “The applicant is 23 years old and he was in California.”

Talking about Aryan Khan, Mukul Rohatgi further said, “Aryan was invited as a guest by Prateek Gaba on the cruise going from Mumbai to Goa. No articles of any kind have been recovered from the applicant. So there is no reason to arrest my client.” Let us tell you that Mukul Rohatgi was the third big lawyer in this case.

Before Mukul Rohatgi, Advocate Satish Manshinde and Senior Advocate Amit Desai were also representing Aryan Khan. Satish Manshinde, who is associated with Aryan Khan’s case, is also counted as a well-known lawyer of the country. Before Shahrukh Khan’s son, Satish had also acquitted Salman Khan in the blackbuck case. Apart from this, he has also fought the case of Sanjay Dutt. However, due to the failure of Satish Manshinde, Shahrukh Khan hired Amit Desai for Aryan Khan.