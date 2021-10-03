Shah Rukh Khan postpones Pathan shoot: Shahrukh Khan film Pathan Shooting: Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were to shoot a big song with 150 dancers in Madrid.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday during a rave party on a cruise in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday and is undergoing a medical examination. Aryan Khan has been remanded in NCB custody for one day after appearing before a magistrate at 7 pm. Along with Aryan Khan, actor Arbaaz Merchant and model Moonmoon Dhamecha were also arrested. Meanwhile, news is coming that Shah Rukh Khan has postponed his tour of Spain for the shooting of his film ‘Pathan’.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to do it in the next few days but now he will not leave the country until his son Aryan Khan’s drug case is settled. Shah Rukh Khan was going to Spain to shoot a special song with Deepika Padukone for the movie ‘Pathan’.



Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested in drug case

A source close to the production house said that those who were already abroad for the film ‘Pathan’ were asked to stop their planning. Although it was not confirmed that the shoot would be postponed, the crew was told it was ready for the delay. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were to shoot a big song in Madrid with 150 dancers. In addition, German race drivers have been called to Spain to shoot the film for the action sequence.

Shah Rukh Khan is in constant touch with the officials of the agency and is getting minute-by-minute updates about the situation in the NCB office. At the same time Gauri Khan was going for an international project but she has also stopped her work.