Shah Rukh Khan postpones Pathan shoot: Shahrukh Khan film Pathan Shooting: Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were to shoot a big song with 150 dancers in Madrid.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested in drug case
A source close to the production house said that those who were already abroad for the film ‘Pathan’ were asked to stop their planning. Although it was not confirmed that the shoot would be postponed, the crew was told it was ready for the delay. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were to shoot a big song in Madrid with 150 dancers. In addition, German race drivers have been called to Spain to shoot the film for the action sequence.
Shah Rukh Khan is in constant touch with the officials of the agency and is getting minute-by-minute updates about the situation in the NCB office. At the same time Gauri Khan was going for an international project but she has also stopped her work.
