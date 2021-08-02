Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Women Hockey Coach’s Tweet

New Delhi. India got a big win this morning in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Playing a tremendous game, the Indian women’s hockey team defeated Australia 1-0. After this spectacular victory, Team India coach Sord Marjen is being patted a lot on social media. Not only this, he is being compared to Chak De India coach Kabir Khan. Let us tell you that the role of coach Kabir Khan in ‘Chak De India’ was played by superstar Shahrukh Khan. After seeing this, even Shahrukh Khan could not stop himself. King Khan has given his reaction by tweeting.

Sorry family , I coming again later ️ pic.twitter.com/h4uUTqx11F — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021

Hockey team coach’s tweet

Actually, after the victory of the women’s hockey team, coach Sord Marjen posted a picture with the women’s team on social media. Sharing this picture, he wrote in the caption that ‘Sorry family, I will come later.’ Along with this, he also made emoji of red heart and smiley. Actor Shahrukh Khan has responded to this tweet by coach Sord Marjen.

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

Shahrukh Khan retweeted

Shahrukh Khan has tweeted from his official Twitter handle. In which he has congratulated Team India for the victory. Not only this, Shahrukh, while retweeting the tweet of the coach of the Indian hockey team, said, ‘Yes, yes, no problem. Just bring some gold on your way… for the one billion members of your family. This time Dhanteras is also on November 2: Former coach Kabir Khan. This tweet is becoming very viral on social media.

King Khan Love u — Karan (@SRKianKARAN_) August 2, 2021

U r Truly Inspiration Of Billions, Our Living Legend, Aap Jaysa Koi Nehi Ho Sakta Shah Sir Finally Aapka Tweet Aa Gaya, very happy pic.twitter.com/01pHMXfRM2 — Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) August 2, 2021

Fans’ reaction

Shahrukh Khan’s tweet on the victory of the Indian hockey team is being liked a lot by his fans. Fans are showering a lot of love on Shahrukh Khan. Users are writing Love You for Shahrukh Khan. At the same time, a user has posted pictures of Kabir Khan in the film Chak De India.

Played the role of coach in ‘Chak De India’

Let us tell you that in the year 2007, Shahrukh Khan’s film Chak De India was released. In this film, Shahrukh Khan appeared in the role of Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian hockey women’s team. The film was well received by the audience and the film became a super hit. Shahrukh Khan will soon be seen in the film ‘Pathan’.