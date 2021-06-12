Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tom Hiddleston's Bollywood reference: You're too kind, God of Mischief

Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston’s admiration for Shah Rukh Khan left many Indian followers gushing, and now the Bollywood icon has spoke again to the British star’s fanboy remarks.

A video posted on the apt Twitter sort out of streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar Prime class earlier this week, confirmed Hiddleston having enjoyable with the sport of Uncover Affiliation.

When requested about his first thought on India, the actor, who performs Loki throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) talked about, “Shah Rukh Khan” and referred to the superstar once more when the be acutely aware “Bollywood” received right here up.

Responding to the clip, Khan talked about Hiddleston grew to become as quickly as too “type” to bathe him with so important fancy.

“That you’d presumably presumably presumably even be type, God of Mischief… hope there’s no mischief on the abet of this voice although,” Khan wrote relating to Hiddleston’s MCU persona of Loki aka God of Mischief.

The 55-year-used actor talked about he is having a perceive ahead to binge-look the English actor’s most smartly-liked assortment Loki, which began streaming in India on Disney + Hotstar Prime class on Wednesday.

“Many of fancy Tom and may presumably nicely presumably’t wait to binge Loki!!! Initiating now- Ep 1,” Khan added.

Created by Michael Waldron, Loki is directed by Intercourse Coaching reputation Kate Herron and govt produced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

It moreover stars actors Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.