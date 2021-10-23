Shah Rukh Khan Revealed About His Biggest Fear Said My Fame Could Spoil My Childrens Life

In one of his interviews, Shahrukh Khan had told the biggest fear of life that my popularity can spoil the life of my children.

Shahrukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, has won the hearts of people with his films and his style. Shahrukh Khan, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Deewana’, made his identity in Hindi cinema as ‘Badshah of Romance’ and ‘King Khan’. Although the actor got a lot of popularity for his work, but he did not want that his popularity and fame should have a bad effect on his children. Not only this, Shahrukh Khan even said in ‘Koffee with Karan’ that my name can spoil the life of my children.

Shahrukh Khan also told his biggest fear during the interview. The actor had said, “Deciding to bring a child in life is like taking a piece of your heart out of your body. This is how I compare my relationships to people. If a very close friend of mine is standing and a speeding car is moving towards him, I will jump and get him out of the way.”

Shah Rukh Khan further said in this regard, “As if my wife and my sister are standing in front of a speeding car, then I will 100 percent pull them and allow myself to be harmed in the process. If a speeding car is moving towards my kids, I will stand in front of that car and obviously will stop it too.”

Talking about his fear, Shah Rukh Khan had said, “My biggest fear is the impact of my fame on him. I hope they can live outside my shadow, at least that’s what I want. My name can spoil my children’s life and I don’t want anything like that to happen. When it comes to kids, everyone lags behind in life.”

Let us tell you that after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan, Shahrukh Khan has come in a lot of discussion. Actually, Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB on the night of October 2 from the party going on the cruise. In such a situation, King Khan had also reached Arthur Road Jail to meet his son on Thursday. After the meeting, the NCB team also reached Shahrukh Khan’s house.